Scorsese, De Niro talk

about long partnership

Ahead of their much-anticipated and most recent collaboration, "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro convened at the Tribeca Film Festival to look back on their long partnership together.

The talk, staged Sunday at New York's Beacon Theatre, gave De Niro, co-founder of the festival, one of his most unlikely roles to date: interviewer. With interstitial clips chosen by Scorsese from the director's filmography, the famously terse actor didn't so much pepper or prod the filmmaker as occasionally announce it was time to discuss "the next one."

But if the conversation relied largely on Scorsese, it still offered a window into their long-running collaboration. Begun with 1973's "Mean Streets" and stretching over nine feature films, it's one of the most famous director-actor pairs in cinema. One of Scorsese's other regulars, Leonardo DiCaprio, was among the full crowd, eager to see the legendary New York duo together.

"The Irishman," which Netflix will release this fall, is their latest gangster film together, following "Mean Streets," ''Goodfellas" and "Casino."

Prosecutor subpoenaed

in Jussie Smollett case

Chicago's top prosecutor has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge who's pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate the handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Sheila O'Brien also subpoenaed Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's top deputy and requested that Smollett appear at a hearing on her request.

Foxx was harshly criticized when her office announced it was dropping charges against Smollett that accused the black, gay actor of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago.

Foxx has defended the decision to drop the charges and says she welcomes an independent investigation.