TWINSBURG

Missing teen girl found

with man, police say

A Colorado man was arrested in Twinsburg on Saturday after being found in the company of a missing 14-year-old Akron girl, police said.

Michael J. Johnson, 35, who Twinsburg police said had a Colorado ID but may have been living in an office in the 2000 block of E. Aurora Road in Twinsburg, has been charged with interference with custody, a fourth-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Johnson was taken to the Solon Detention Facility, according to a news release. Police said other charges may be forthcoming.

AKRON

Free Ducks tickets

for first responders

The Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board and Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force are recognizing people on the front lines of the fight against opiate addiction at a RubberDucks game on Friday.

First responders and front-line workers can receive two free tickets to the game while supplies last. For tickets, visit admboard.org or the board on Facebook.

The ADM Board encourages all Summit County residents to show gratitude to local safety forces and those working in the medical and counseling fields from Monday through Friday by using #330responds.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Fundraiser planned for

Falls council president

The Nichols-Rhodes for Council Committee will host a fundraiser to re-elect Mary Nichols-Rhodes, Cuyahoga Falls City Council president and Ward 4 representative, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cashmere Cricket, 2235 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Suggested contribution levels are $35 to $100.

For information, contact mac40oh@gmail.com.

AKRON

Hospital offers free

maternity health fair

Cleveland Clinic Akron General is hosting its free biannual maternity health fair, "Before Baby," from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Akron General main lobby, 1 Akron General Ave.

Vendors will offer information about baby products, childcare, choosing a doctor for baby and more. Parents and grandparents can take a tour of Akron General's New Life Center and enter to win raffle prizes.

Informational seminars begin at 1:30 p.m. in the surgical waiting area. The event is open to the public, with refreshments and free parking. Call 330-344-BABY (2229) with questions.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Cruise In season to

run May 6 to Sept. 30



The Don Sitts Riverfront Cruise In is returning to Second Street.

Weather permitting, the 2019 season will kick off May 6 and run through Sept. 30.

On event days, Second Street, between Portage Trail and Oakwood Drive, will close at 3:30 p.m., with event activities beginning at 4 p.m. Second Street will reopen to traffic by 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Fourth or Front streets during closures.

Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. For event updates, visit riverfrontcruisein.com.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Mom Prom to be held

at riverfront pavilion

The annual Mom Prom, sponsored by the Cuyahoga Falls parks and recreation department, is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 10 at the downtown riverfront pavilion.

The event is for children ages 4 and older.

Ticket prices include dinner, a disc jockey and dancing, a keepsake photo, a flower for moms and treat bag for boys.

Seating is on a first-come basis starting at 6:15 p.m. Cost per person is $12 for residents and $14 for nonresidents.

For more information, call the parks and recreation office at 330-971-8225.

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Students to celebrate

school's Founders Day



The University of Akron Student Ambassador program is partnering with the AK-Rowdies this year to celebrate Founders Day and build community with the #loveUAkron campaign this week.

The campaign was launched Saturday and will end Friday. It honors UA founder John Buchtel’s legacy and encourages the UA community to conduct random acts of kindness across campus and throughout the community.

Ambassadors and members of the AK-Rowdies have cutout paper images of Zippy, the university mascot. When a random act of kindness is committed, the person passes off the Zippy cutout as a reminder for the recipient to pay a good deed forward.