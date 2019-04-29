JACKSON TWP. — Yellow school buses from Stark and adjacent counties formed a caravan Monday to haul precious cargo to Akron.

The 20 buses weren't carrying students, but 29,000 pounds of food donations for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The caravan, which departed from Faith Family Church, represented the culmination of the third annual "Hunger: The Bus Stops Here" food and fundraising drive that included school districts from Stark, Carroll, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties that are members of the Stark County Educational Service Center.

For the second year in a row, Lake Center Christian School collected the most food at more than 7,000 pounds. While not a member of the Stark County ESC, the school's principal, Jeff Knori, is a strong advocate for the Foodbank. The three Stark County ESC schools with the most donations were Dalton, Massillon and Minerva.

Coupled with financial contributions, the schools' efforts will help the Foodbank provide more than 41,000 meals to the community as part of the Foodbank's Harvest for Hunger campaign.

Dan Flowers, president and chief executive officer of the Foodbank, said the agency is grateful for its partnership with the schools.

"This collaboration is unique because so many school districts come together across county lines to support a unified cause: feeding people and fighting hunger," Flowers said. "In addition to food and financial donations, some districts send student representatives to help unload their donations. It's inspiring to see young people so invested in supporting their community."

Stark County ESC Superintendent Joe Chaddock said the Foodbank's work is important to many of the ESC's member school districts.

"A lot of the food donations will wind up going right back to our kids," Chaddock said. "It is just another great thing that schools are doing to help their communities."

The largest demographic of people affected by hunger are children under the age of 18. In the Foodbank's eight-county service area, more than 20 percent of children are considered to be "food insecure," meaning they lack regular access to nutritional food for an active and healthy life.