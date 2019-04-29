CANTON — Someone stole a car parked in a northwest Canton neighborhood Saturday afternoon taking the child who was still inside.

The four-door, silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday from outside a home in the 1000 block of Eighth Street NW, Canton police reports show. The 3-year-old boy and a cellphone also were inside the car.

The police reports show the child was located unharmed “down the street,” said police Sgt. Michael Gary. The boy was returned to his parents.

But, Gary said, the car was still missing on Sunday.

No information about the car thief was available, he said, adding that detectives were investigating.

Information also was unavailable as to how long the child was left unattended in the vehicle.

