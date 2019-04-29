CUYAHOGA FALLS — City firefighters were at the scene Monday morning of a fire in the wood shop building at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Fire Chief Fred Jackson said at 9:50 a.m. that firefighters were still in the process of putting out the fire, which he said is now under control. The fire began in the wood shop, which is in a separate building from the high school.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Captain Travis Strausser said the school was evacuated and students were let back in the main building within 20 minutes. A total of 13 Cuyahoga Falls firefighters worked the scene, with one ladder truck, two engines and a shift commander vehicle among those responding to the scene. He said the fire apparently involved the wood shop's sawdust collection system. The flames were put out within the first 20 minutes of response, with additional time spent dousing hot spots in the 150-foot-long, one-story brick building. Students evacuated from the wood shop were directed to the main building for the remainder of the day.

Students were sent to the high school, which was not affected, Jackson said. Classes are ongoing at the high school.

Five engines and ladder trucks had responded to the scene.

Officials said there didn't appear to be any structural damage to the building, but there will be internal damage. Investigators remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.