CUYAHOGA FALLS — City firefighters were at the scene Monday morning of a fire in the wood shop building at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Fire Chief Fred Jackson said at 9:50 a.m. that firefighters were still in the process of putting out the fire, which he said is now under control. The fire began in the wood shop, which is located in a separate building from the high school.

No injuries were reported.

Students were sent to the high school, which was not affected, Jackson said. Classes are ongoing at the high school.

Five engines and ladder trucks had responded to the scene.

No information was immediately available about how the fire started.

Officials said there didn't appear to be any structural damage to the building, but there will be internal damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.