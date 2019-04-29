Here's another edition of Seven Minutes in Westeros, our podcast dedicated to the final season of Game of Thrones.

After two weeks of building suspense, “The Long Night” delivered a frenetically paced White Walker siege of Winterfell. Scott Shriner, senior copy editor for Kent publications at GateHouse Media Ohio, joins deputy metro editor Joe Thomas with a recap of the episode.

The discussion covers the breathless battle's casualties — heavy on the front lines but a surprisingly low body count among the show's longest running characters. At least two who have been with the show since its first episode are counted in the death toll as the show faces down its most fearsome threat and steams ahead toward a decisive fight for the Iron Throne.