Chicago deep-dish style pizza specialists Giordano's will open its third Ohio location this summer in the Belden Square shopping center, across the street from Belden Village Mall.

JACKSON TWP. Fans of Chicago-style deep dish pizza will be able to find a slice close to home this summer.

Giordano's plans to open it's third Ohio location at 4370 Belden Village St. NW in the Belden Square shopping plaza. The spot had been home to Panera Bread before that restaurant relocated to a building at 4668 Belpar St. NW.

Plans call for the location to be open in time for the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, which starts with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.

Chicago style deep-dish pizza is baked similar to a pie. A thin crust holds melted cheese and traditional pizza toppings, while the pizza is covered in tomato sauce. Several of the Chicago chains famous for deep dish pizza have started expanding around the country.

Giordano's has been successful with locations in the Polaris retail district north of Columbus and in Beavercreek near Dayton, Jessica Harris, manager of marketing and communications, wrote in an email. "Ohio has proved to be a very welcoming market for us and we are excited to bring our famous pizza to Canton," she added.

Changes in retail are helping Belden Village evolve beyond a local shopping district into a destination area. Along with local residents, the area draws shoppers who live south and west of Stark County, said Patrick Sirpilla, spokesman for DeVille Developments, which owns Belden Square.

"The regional draw is much bigger than people realize," Sirpilla said.

Duluth Trading Co., which last year built on DeVille property in Belden Village, and Dave & Buster's, under construction in Belden Village Mall, are two national companies that are confident they can succeed here.