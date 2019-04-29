School: Norton High School

School district: Norton City

Grade level: Graduate

Parents: Rod and Beth Swartz

School activities: Sparkle Cheerleader

Honors and awards: April 2019 Student of the Month at Norton High School

Describe yourself in three words: Inspirational, happy, courageous

What is your favorite high school memory?: Being named Homecoming King was great. But most of all, it is walking — for the first time in my life — across the stage to receive my diploma.

What's your favorite class and why?: Gym. My dad is my teacher

How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school: Sporting events (Norton High School, Ohio State, all the Cleveland pro teams)

What's on your playlist?: Ed Sheeran

What's your favorite movie?: Disney's "Frozen"

What is your ideal career?: I've been hired to be a greeter at Disney World.

Most people would be surprised to know that I ... am friends with Baker Mayfield and LeBron James.

What's the biggest issue facing teenagers today?: I just want everyone to be kind to each other.