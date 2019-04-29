School: Norton High School
School district: Norton City
Grade level: Graduate
Parents: Rod and Beth Swartz
School activities: Sparkle Cheerleader
Honors and awards: April 2019 Student of the Month at Norton High School
Describe yourself in three words: Inspirational, happy, courageous
What is your favorite high school memory?: Being named Homecoming King was great. But most of all, it is walking — for the first time in my life — across the stage to receive my diploma.
What's your favorite class and why?: Gym. My dad is my teacher
How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school: Sporting events (Norton High School, Ohio State, all the Cleveland pro teams)
What's on your playlist?: Ed Sheeran
What's your favorite movie?: Disney's "Frozen"
What is your ideal career?: I've been hired to be a greeter at Disney World.
Most people would be surprised to know that I ... am friends with Baker Mayfield and LeBron James.
What's the biggest issue facing teenagers today?: I just want everyone to be kind to each other.