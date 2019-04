American Legion Post No. 674, 9960 E. Center St., Windham, will host fish dinners on the first Friday of each month, May through October.



The next dinner will be held Friday. Carry-out orders will be available.



A Mother’s Day Breakfast will be held at the post from 8 to 11 a.m. May 12. Lady members eat free. All others are $7. All meals are open to the public. For more information, call 330-326-3188.