Northeast Ohio Medical University broke ground Monday for its new, $36 million medical office building, which will allow Bio-Med Science Academy to expand.

The new building will house Bio-Med on its top two floors, an expanded area for clinical simulations on another floor and a yet-to-be-determined clinical partner offering community services on the ground floor.

The new building, along with the completion of the fourth floor of the Research and Graduate Education building and the south wing of the main building, will be funded through public-private partnerships, NEOMED spokesman Roderick L. Ingram Sr. said. The projects are slated to be completed in September 2020.

“Today’s theme for this groundbreaking is building on success and building on regionalism,” NEOMED President Jay Gershen said, noting the school’s various university, medical, business, nonprofit and civic partnerships.

With the fourth-floor expansion of the RGE building, NEOMED faculty will have additional research space, and Gershen said that they hope to bring in hospital researchers to help with transitional, clinical and applied research. The south wing expansion of the main building will offer space for educational projects for health science students, small group instructional learning modules, virtual reality learning and modern learning.

With the new medical office building, Bio-Med will eventually have its 7-12 campus at NEOMED, with grades five and six at the new Ravenna campus opening this year and grades two through four at the Shalersville location, Bio-Med Superintendent Stephanie Lammlein said.

“We’re literally out of space. We have no where to put new ideas and programs. We need bigger labs, so this is going to allow us to increase programming, which is something our kids have been wanting more of,” Lammlein said.

