Alan Goodloe, Hudson City, Hudson High School, senior

Alan recently created a "house system" at Hudson High School in an effort to promote more school spirit. Students are assigned "houses" and can participate in a variety of activities, earning their house points. Alan is also in our Service Learning program, giving up countless hours of his time to those in need. He is an active member of Student Government and our Leadership Conference.

Deja Bao, Hudson City, Hudson High School, senior

Deja Bao is truly a student making a difference. She is a co-leader and co-founder of our school's Culture Club, whose goal is to celebrate our students' similarities and differences, and understand that we are better together! She was recently part of a collaboration with students from North High School to discuss a service learning project to help those in need. Deja is always looking for ways to be a positive light in our building and community!

Kevin Lin, Green Local, Green High School, senior

Kevin is a first generation American and continues to work in his parents' restaurant while being active in Men's Choir, Ensemble, Musical Theatre. He is a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, a Student Municipal Representative and will major in Biochemistry/PreMed next year.

Siddhi Patel, Norton City, Norton High School, senior

Siddhi is a really smart and diligent young lady who works extremely hard not only in the classroom, but in everything she does. We will be sad to see her leave next year, but we know she is destined for great things!

Caleb Noirot, Manchester Local, Manchester High School, junior

Caleb is a junior who displays the attributes of a teen of character by getting the most out of his educational and academic programs, which is verified by being a member of the National Honor Society and also by being involved as a starting player on the Panther football team. His well-rounded approach to school is evidenced by exemplifying and displaying kindness to others as a model student with outstanding character.

Evelyn Koncz, Manchester Local, Manchester High School, junior

Evelyn is a junior who consistently lends a hand when needed to all students and staff to make their day better. She exhibits the special qualities of a teen with character academically as a member of National Honor Society and also by her willingness to take part in school plays and musicals and extracurricular activities.