MILTON TWP. — A motorcycle passenger was killed and the motorcycle driver seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on County Road 504, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Christina L. Troyer, 48, of Creston was pronounced dead at the scene, while Steven W. Troyer, 47, of Creston was taken to Wooster Community Hospital and then Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

Steven Troyer was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide when he collided with a 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Julian Ortiz Ailon, 55, of Creston. The patrol said Ailon was traveling eastbound and attempting to turn left into a private drive, while Steven Troyer was traveling westbound.

Ailon failed to yield while turning left and was truck by the motorcycle, ejecting Steven and Christina Troyer, the patrol said.

Ailon was not injured.

Steven and Christina Troyer were not wearing helmets, and Steven Troyer didn't have a motorcycle endorsement, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.