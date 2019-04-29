Students adorn dome with

Captain America shield

Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again, drawing inspiration from America's hottest movie.

MIT students over the weekend draped the university's signature Great Dome in Cambridge with a giant cloth version of Captain America's red, white and blue shield.

Their efforts drew a "Very cool!" on Twitter from actor Chris Evans, the Massachusetts native who plays Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."

The shield went up Saturday night and was taken down Monday morning.

MIT students have for generations centered similar pranks, which they call "hacks," on the dome.

A realistic police cruiser was placed on the dome in 1994. In 1999, it was decked out to look like R2D2, the robot from "Star Wars."

Raymond Huffman, a 20-year-old from New York's Long Island, says he didn't have anything to do with this year's prank, but posted on YouTube aerial video he shot from his drone of the final product that has since generated tens of thousands of views.

Huffman said a friend involved in the prank told him the group had spent about six months planning the effort.

Peabo Bryson in hospital

after mild heart attack

A rep for Peabo Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as "Beauty & the Beast" and "A Whole New World," is hospitalized after having a "mild heart attack" Saturday morning.

The double Grammy winner is in stable condition, a statement released Monday said. The rep says both doctors and family are "optimistic for a speedy recovery" and welcome prayers on his behalf.

The 68-year-old with the silky tenor has had numerous hits, including "If You're Ever in My Arms Again" and "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack.