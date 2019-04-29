Restaurant rebranded itself to American Oven Homestyle Kitchen. It was a mainstay of once-struggling plaza that seems to be bustling now.

Local favorite American Oven Homestyle Kitchen closed after serving customers Easter Sunday.

The restaurant started in 2010 as TGD-Thanksgiving Dinner, and earned a big following by making Thanksgiving dinner from scratch each day.

During the summer of 2016 the restaurant rebranded as American Oven Homestyle Kitchen after The Venue shopping plaza was redeveloped. The remodeled plaza quickly filled with customers, but that proved a problem for the restaurant.

Nino Natale, who owned the restaurant with Ryan Napier, said the resaturant's comfort food menu appealed to older customers. The redesigned plaza has a ring road that customers must cross to reach stores and restaurants. More stores meant more vehicles filling parking spaces and using driving through the lot. Those factors seem to have played a role in pushing customers away.

Natale said the restaurant heard customer express concerns about the parking situation. American Oven wasn't getting enough customers to stay open, he said.

Right now the partners — Stark County natives who now live outside the area — don't plan to reopen. Natale said he would consider teaming up with someone from Canton who is interested in reviving the restaurant. He can be reached through Facebook Messenger.

Since closing, the restaurant has heard from customers who want the recipe for turkey nuggets. Natale said his father came up with that treat, and it will remain a family secret for now.

"We truly appreciate all of our customers," Natale said, thanking them for supporting the restaurant through the years. "We'll definitely miss those smiling faces day-to-day."