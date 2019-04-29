Star light, star bright

It is Astronomy Night at the Bath Nature Preserve. Visitors can check out some telescopes and look up at the sky from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the preserve, 4160 Ira Road in Bath.

Water, water everywhere

This week's Movies@Main at the Akron Public Library is "Aquaman." It screens for free at 6 p.m. Thursday. The movie will be shown in the auditorium of the downtown library.

Musical fireworks

There will be Justin Timberlake-themed fireworks at the RubberDucks game against the Reading Fightin' Phils. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Friday. For tickets, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Theater tour

There will be a free tour of Akron's historic Civic Theatre at noon Tuesday. Call 330-535-3179 to reserve your spot.

The circus is coming

The Garden Bros. Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds Monday and Tuesday. Showtimes are 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Acts in the three-ring circus include performers from more than 22 countries. There are clowns, motorcyclists, aerial artists, horse acts, clowns and elephants. For ticket information, visit gardenbroscircus.com/.

Pop culture

"Winter is Coming" will be the topic of discussion at a program that looks at HBO's "Game of Thrones." The talk will cover the show and animals that inhabit it that also once called Northeast Ohio home. The program will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in the lodge at the Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St. in Akron.