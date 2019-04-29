Two Akron men who were scheduled to go on trial Monday for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron man instead pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Cquincy Chatman and Lamarr Jackson pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.

Harold Burros, a third man charged in the September 2017 death of Brandon Mikeal Belleville, will be in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday to either plead or proceed to trial.

If Burros goes to trial, Chatman and Jackson both agreed to testify as part of their plea agreements.

Prior to the pleas on Monday, an argument broke out in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty’s courtroom among family members of Belleville and the men charged in his death. Deputies escorted a large group of family members out of the courthouse.

Chatman, Jackson and Burros are accused in the shooting death of Belleville on Sept. 19, 2017, at a home in the 600 block of Minerva Place during a robbery.

Officers found Belleville unresponsive about 2:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chatman, 18, was originally charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having a weapon under disability, which means he was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior conviction. Several of the charges include gun specifications that carry with them additional time. He is represented by attorneys John Alexander and Ed Smith.

Jackson, 26, was charged with murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, with each charge carrying gun specifications. His attorney is Charles Quinn.

Chatman and Jackson are scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. May 22.

Burros, 27, faces the same charges as Chatman. He is represented by attorneys Don Hicks and Kerry O’Brien.

Burros was in prison on an unrelated offense when he was charged in Belleville’s death. He is serving one year and nine months for theft and having weapons while under disability and was due to be released in June.

