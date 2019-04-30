City road crews are churning asphalt this week in Northwest Akron as the city's 2019 repaving program is officially underway.

In the next 180 days, 54 miles of Akron roads are scheduled to be repaved, mostly in residential neighborhoods. The 2019 resurfacing program, totaling $6.85 million, is paid for with $160,000 from the state gas tax, $1.25 million in borrowing, $1.29 million charged to property owners along construction routes and $4.15 million in income taxes collections propped up by a quarter percent rate increase passed in 2017.

Maps and lists of roads to be resurfaced were first published by the city two months ago when administrators said the residential resurfacing would begin by the end of April. On Monday, City Council suspended the usual week of waiting before passing legislation and instead quickly approved a report of property owner objections to the road assessments.

City administrators said Tuesday that the income tax increase, which is primarily paid by people who work in Akron but do not live in the city, is allowing Akron to roughly triple resurfacing miles for a second straight year. Construction of Main Street downtown is largely funded by federal grants. Improvements to Exchange Street, Market Street and other major roads leading out of downtown are being funded by the state. The Ohio Department of Transportation also is handling and funding work on the Central Interchange where Interstates 77, 76 and state Route 8 meet.

A list of residential and arterial streets to be resurfaced in the next 180 days can be found at https://bit.ly/2J7QAAH. The list includes extra routes called alternates, which might get done this year if costs allow. A map of these streets and all paved since 2013 is available at https://bit.ly/2GTDsNY.

Each year, resurfacing begins in a different city ward. This year, it's Ward 8's turn. After Northwest Akron comes wards 1, 2, 10, 6, 5, 7, 9, 4, and finally 3. To see a map of the city's wards or type in your address to find your ward, visit www.akroncitycouncil.org/find-my-ward.

Questions on road resurfacing projects, which will be posted before the work begins, can be directed to the city's 3-1-1 information hotline.

