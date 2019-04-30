A mother in Northwest Akron is facing charges after her son told police she fired a gun at him.

The woman is accused of threatening to shoot her 15-year-old son and firing several shots through the door of his bedroom while he was inside.

Police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Ganyard Road about 7:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired.

The 15-year-old boy told police he got into an argument with his mother and she threatened to shoot him.

The boy said he went to his bedroom and locked the door, and his mother then fired several shots through the door, according to police.

The 44-year-old mother fled the home before officers arrived. She then returned home while officers were there and was taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and improperly discharging a firearm into habitation. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Her son was placed into the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.