Akron police are investigating two separate incidents involving aggravated robbery of residences early Tuesday morning.

One occurred on Weber Avenue in Highland Square and the other on East Emerling Avenue in South Akron.

The first incident was at a home in the 700 block of Weber, and police responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

The resident reported she turned on lights after being awoken by two loud banging sounds, and she noticed her back door was kicked in.

She waked toward the open door and saw a man armed with a handgun. The suspect fired a shot before fleeing out the door. The woman was not injured.

Officers saw a 9 mm shell casing near the home’s garage. They also saw that a garage window had been removed.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 20 to 35 years old, and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a jean jacket, T-shirt and knit hat.

The other incident occurred in the 100 block of East Emerling Avenue.

Police said that around 3 a.m., residents heard a knock at their door. One of them answered and saw two black men, armed with handguns outside. One of the men pushed his way into the home, while the other man stood outside.

The men fled after the homeowner’s dog started barking. The men did not take anything from the home, police said.

One of the men is described as around 40 to 45 years old, 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a long black coat.

The other man is described as around 26 to 27 years old, 6 foot to 6-foot-two inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters can remain anonymous.