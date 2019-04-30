BENEFITS

Retired Teamsters club

to receive pension update

A representative of the Central States Pension Fund will be the guest speaker Wednesday at the Retired Teamsters Fellowship Club meeting in Akron.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2055 Glenmount Ave.

Mike Mullane, director of marketing and field service group for the Central States Pension Fund, will update retirees and active Teamsters on the status of the troubled fund. The meeting is open to all local retired and active Teamsters.

CASINOS

MGM Resorts to eliminate

about 1,000 jobs by June

Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International says it expects to cut about 1,000 jobs by June.

The layoffs announced Monday include 254 jobs the company said last week it would cut as it works to reduce costs and boost earnings.

Chief Financial Officer Corey Sanders says 35 executives have already taken voluntary retirement as part of the MGM 2020 plan.

Wynn Resorts fined

after misconduct probe

Gambling regulators in Massachusetts on Tuesday levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts but allowed the company to keep its casino license after executives failed to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission also fined CEO Matthew Maddox $500,000 for failing to investigate a misconduct complaint. It also required the Nevada company to be subject to an independent review as a condition of maintaining its license.

REAL ESTATE

U.S. home price index

shows growth slowing

U.S. home prices increased at a slower pace in February, a sign that several years of outsized gains in home values have created affordability challenges in many metro areas.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3 percent from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 3.5 percent in January.

LABOR

Scandinavian Airlines

cuts flights amid strike

Scandinavian Airlines said it will cancel another 504 flight departures across the Nordic region on Wednesday, affecting about 47,000 passengers, due to a pilots' strike.

The cancellation comes on top of 546 flights canceled Tuesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence

brightens during April

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 129.2 in April, from 124.2 in March.

The index, covering the month through April 18, measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose in April.

American consumers are feeling more confident this month, though optimism hasn't fully recovered from a period of roiling markets and slowed hiring early this year.