CLEVELAND — Fire officials say the raised bed of a dump truck has become wedged under a pedestrian bridge near an interstate in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Fire says the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was helped to the ground by firefighters and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Cleveland.com reported the incident occurred on East 49th Street at Chard Avenue, in the Broadway Slavic-Village neighborhood.

Fire officials said lanes along Interstate 77 in both directions would be closed during the truck's removal.

Engineers will assess the bridge to determine if it's been damaged.