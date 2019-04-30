After dozens of witnesses lined up last week to oppose his proposal for nuclear subsidies, House Speaker Larry Householder says he expects some changes to the proposal before it passes the House in mid-May.

“It was all good testimony, though some may not see it that way,” the Glenford Republican said. “The purpose of it was to sort of smoke out the opposition, see what was out there, and some of the things that might be able to be addressed in this bill.”

A variety of environmental groups and business organizations opposed House Bill 6, which would offer credits of $9.25 per megawatt hour of carbon-free electricity, paid for via a new $2.50 monthly charge on residential electric bills, with higher amounts for larger business users.

In exchange, Ohioans would no longer pay current mandates for energy efficiency and renewable energy programs.

More than half of the estimated $300 million in annual revenue for the new clean energy program would go to bail out the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants in northern Ohio. Owner FirstEnergy Solutions has said the plants will close by mid-2021 without financial assistance. Bill supporters stress that solar, hydro and wind power also would qualify for credits, and current coal and gas power plants also could get funding by reducing their emissions.

Numerous witnesses testified last week that Ohio’s 2014 wind setback requirements are too restrictive.

“The barriers that exist in Ohio to wind are hurtful, not helpful,” Alex Fischer, president of the Columbus Partnership, told lawmakers last week. “Our clients ask about that. You ought to know that.”

Fischer said he wants to tell potential central Ohio businesses that the state is reinforcing renewable energy, but said that doing away with the state’s renewable and energy efficiency standards would be a negative.

He added that nuclear is generally not part of the discussion when talking to potential companies about clean and renewable energy.

Householder said changes are in the works.

“I think there are ways we can address the energy efficiencies,” he said. “We don’t quite have it figured out yet. That is something we certainly heard and understood.”

As for wind setbacks, Householder doesn’t expect them to be added to the bill.

“That is a very difficult issue,” he said. “I think it can be addressed in separate legislation. It gets into a whole property rights issue that, quite frankly, as you’re moving a piece of legislation like this along, if you start throwing things like that in the mix, then all of a sudden you’ve got people who were supportive of the bill walking away.”

A pair of House Democrats introduced a wind setback bill on Monday. Last session, Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, introduced a setback bill, saying he wants a standard that “encourages the development of wind energy in the state.”

Considering the complexity of the issue and the speed at which it is set to move, House Democrats are taking the unusual step of inviting experts on both sides to meet privately with the full caucus this week.

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, said she wants to “cut through some of the rhetoric and campaigning we’ve heard from both sides.”

Ohio needs a full range of energy generating options, while ensuring that money going to FirstEnergy Solutions and others is spent properly, Sykes said. “It’s hard to fully accept that (Householder’s) is a clean energy program when we are rolling back the energy efficiency regulations.”

She added: “Hopefully we can come up with a solution that allows these plants to remain open, allows for more robust renewable energy, has energy efficiency, and we’re protecting jobs and consumers.”