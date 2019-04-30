Akron police are looking for a man who entered Chase Bank at 1805 Brittain Road shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The man acted as if he had a gun, though no one in the bank saw a weapon, police said.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and headed toward a parked silver 2011 Chevy Cruze at a nearby business.

The bank is across from Chapel Hill Mall.

The man is described as a dark complexioned black male in his 20s and is about 5 feet, six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was wearing a black Ohio State hooded sweatshirt a big red “O,” black Nike hat, and gray Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters can remain anonymous.