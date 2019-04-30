U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the "Best High Schools" in the country Tuesday, with Aurora and Hudson ranking as the ninth and 11th best schools in Ohio.

The publication evaluated and ranked more than 17,000 public high schools nationwide.

"Our mission with the Best High Schools rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district," Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News, said in a prepared statement. "By evaluating more schools than ever before, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students — including historically underserved populations."

U.S. News evaluated schools on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

In Ohio, the top five schools, in order, are:

• Walnut Hills in Cincinnati (65th nationally)

• Wyoming in Wyoming (74th)

• Indian Hill in Cincinnati (106th)

• Bexley in Bexley (132nd)

• Ottawa Hills in Toledo (136th)

Aurora and Hudson high schools are ranked 308th and 338th nationwide, respectively.

The top high school nationwide is Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina. Texas has three schools in the top 20 — the most of any state.

Here's where many Akron-area schools rank within the state and nationally:

• Revere: 29th in Ohio, 835th nationwide

• Jackson: 32nd, 925th

• Twinsburg: 37th, 1,151st

• Highland: 40th, 1,232nd

• Green: 70th, 2,051st

• Copley: 80th, 2,238th

• Nordonia: 83rd, 2,341st

• Lake: 91st, 2,670th

• Tallmadge: 105th, 2,900th

• Manchester: 132nd, 3,599th

• Stow-Munroe Falls: 134th, 3,652nd

• Northwest: 136th, 3,701st

• Wadsworth: 137th, 3,733rd

• Medina: 139th, 3,815th

• Akron Early College: 147th, 4,040th

• Mogadore: 164th, 4,324th

• Woodridge: 168th, 4,394th

• Akron Firestone: 172nd, 4,445th

• Kent Theodore Roosevelt: 179th, 4,654th

• Springfield: 289th, 7,353rd

• Norton: 323rd, 8,415th

• Field: 368th, 9,633rd

• Cuyahoga Falls: 412nd, 10,682nd

• Coventry: 419th, 10,915th

• Barberton: 453rd, 11,768th

The following Akron high schools were lumped into rankings between 515th and 736th in Ohio: Akron Alternative Academy, Akron STEM, Buchtel, East, Ellet, Kenmore-Garfield and North.

To view all the rankings, go to: www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.