MILLERSBURG — Stutzman Farms announced Tuesday that it is voluntarily recalling its Organic Golden Pastry Flour due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The flour is sold in 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound packages. The products were sold to retailers in Ohio.

The company said there have been no reported illnesses, but people with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat can face serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The flour is safe to consume for those without a wheat allergy.

Customers with a wheat allergy who bought the product should dispose of it or return it to Stutzman for a refund. Customers with questions may call 330-674-1289 ext. 2 and leave a message.