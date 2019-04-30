KENT — Three Kent State University employees are putting to use the Supreme Court’s Janus vs. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees decision, trying to escape the union’s chapter at the university.

The Janus case decided that negotiating for benefits for public employees amounts to a form of political speech, according to Daniel Dew, an attorney with the Buckeye Institute representing Annamarie Hannay of Tallmadge, Adda Gape of Rootstown and John Kohl of Stow in the case filed Monday against the KSU Board of Trustees, the university’s vice president for human resources and AFSCME’s Local 153 chapter at the university, as well at AFSCME’s Council 8. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

“The Janus case that came out last year said that public employees cannot be compelled to be a member of the union,” said Dew. “Prior to that, all public employees had to pay an agency fee or fair share fee.”

Kent State University issued a statement as it learned of the case.

“The university has not yet been served with the lawsuit,” said Eric Mansfield, executive director of university media relations. “Once we have received it, our legal department will begin to review its contents.”

AFSCME representatives did not return a call seeking comment.

Because the Janus decision treats collective bargaining for public employees as a form of political speech, it’s possible for that speech to infringe on free speech, explained Dew. In the past, public unions separated collective bargaining from their more political lobbying efforts. The unions, including AFSCME, did this by creating regular union dues and agency or fair share fees. Those who disagreed with the lobbying efforts were required to pay the agency or fair share fees, which paid for collective bargaining efforts, explained Dew.

In the case against KSU and AFSCME, the plaintiffs argue they “have not provided affirmative consent to waive their First Amendment right not to join and not to pay a union. Defendants have violated plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights by maintaining plaintiffs’ union membership and by withholding union dues from their paychecks.”

The complaint argues that the plaintiffs could not have waived their right to refuse to join a union or pay fees because the Supreme Court had not recognized those rights until after the Janus decision, which was issued in June 2018.

In August 2018, Gape and Hannay requested the university stop deducting their agency fees from their paychecks, claiming that continuing the deductions amounted to a violation of their First Amendment rights, but the university didn’t respond.

“After the Supreme Court’s Janus decision on June 27, 2018, the plaintiffs did not provide affirmative consent to remain members of” the union.