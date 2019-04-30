Three people were transported by medical helicopters to Columbus hospitals with injuries, including severe burns, from a barn fire Tuesday afternoon at a Fayette County hog farm.



Two of the victims with reported burn injuries and suspected smoke inhalation were transported by helicopters that landed at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center. One male victim had burns over an estimated 30 to 35 percent of his body, according to helicopter radio transmissions, and both were covered with mud.



The barn fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at the Straathoff Swine Farm at 7111 Old U.S. 35 Southeast in Wayne Township, Franklin County, about 45 miles southwest of Columbus or about 15 minutes by medical helicopter.



The fire was still burning three hours later, the dispatcher said.



Six fire departments from Fayette County (Wayne Township, Washington Court House, Bloomingburg, Pic-A-Fay, Jefferson Township and Concord-Green Township) and others from neighboring counties, including a water tanker and pumper from Greene County, were dispatched to the fire.



The cause and other details about the fire were not immediately available.



In June 2008, about 5,000 pigs died in a fire at the same farm that destroyed two barns. It took 10 fire departments and about five hours to get it under control. A firefighter injured his arm at the scene.