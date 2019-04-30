University of Akron police are seeking the public help related to a robbery that occurred around 10 p.m. Monday off campus at a house in the 400 block of Kling Street.

Four men entered the house through unlocked doors, displayed a gun and robbed the occupants, the university said. No one was injured.

Akron police and university police are investigating.

The suspects are described as black men wearing black hoodies and gloves. No additional details were available. They left the rear of the house and headed west toward Allyn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call university police detectives at 330-972-2911. People also can submit a confidential tip to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.