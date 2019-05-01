A sure sign of summer arrives this weekend in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is kicking off its 2019 season of Bike/Hike Aboard on Friday. This year's runs are sponsored by the Cleveland Clinic and Century Cycles. The program encourages visitors to bring their bikes aboard the train.

Cyclists can ride their bikes along the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail and then take the train back to their car for $5. The special fares are for a one-way trip only. The bikes are stored on a baggage car while the cyclists ride in passenger cars. Hikers can also take advantage of the special Bike/Hike Aboard tickets.

The tickets are offered Friday through Oct. 27 during the regular train schedule on Fridays to Sundays in May and Wednesdays to Sundays beginning in June. Trains can be flagged down at any boarding stations by people waving both arms over their head, and the $5 fare will be collected when boarding.

An annual Bike Aboard pass (for cyclists only) is available for $35 and includes unlimited one-way rides at www.cvsr.org/bike-aboard-annual-pass/. Those participating in the program this weekend can enter a raffle for a $75 CVSR gift certificate.

The Boston Mill Station remains closed as work continues on a new CVNP visitors center. Cyclists should board or deboard north at Brecksville Station or south at Peninsula Depot.

For more information on the special fares, visit www.cvsr.org/bike-aboard/ or www.nps.gov/cuva/ for trail updates.

