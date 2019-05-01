In the wake of reports that the University of Akron is suing multiple contractors for alleged shoddy construction of the school's $62 million InfoCision Stadium, reader Steve Partridge weighed in.

“So the joke that's floating around goes like this: I hear that Akron U will play football at the Rubber Bowl this year since it's in better shape than InfoCision Stadium.”

Fishing follies

Reader Frank King thinks the peeps who write fishing regulations could use some editors.

“Prior to purchasing my new fishing license, I acquired a copy of the 2019-20 Regulations. On Page 5, under License Exemptions: 'A fishing license is not required of persons who are less than than 16 years of age. This includes frogs and turtles.'”

I'm guessing a 17-year-old frog would have a tough time holding a fishing pole.

“Additionally,” he adds, “an out-of-state college student who wants to become an Ohio resident to take advantage of a lower tuition rate must reside in state for a 12-month period and jump through other bureaucratic hoops. Yet, on the top of that same Page 5, under License Purchasing: 'An Ohio resident is a person who has resided in the state for the past six consecutive months.' ”

Maybe Ohio residency is based on whether you're on land or water.

Great minds ...

When I jokingly suggested that a merger between the University of Akron and Kent State would result in sports teams known as the Golden Flashing Zips, Mike Hubbard's eyes lit up.

“Golden Flashing Zips has been the name of my Yahoo Fantasy Football team for the past 11 years.

“I'm a U of A alum, and all three of my daughters went to KSU.

“I liked the combo name when I picked it in 2008, mostly due to the subtle link to deviant sex actions, and love that you suggested the same.”

You can never go wrong with deviant sex actions.

Odd ad

For some of us, the year 1969 doesn't seem THAT long ago. But clearly it was.

Beacon Journal history maven Mark J. Price was looking through old newspapers and came across a classified ad from Nov. 13, 1969, headlined: “Borrow a black baby.”

It read, “If your family enjoys babies, care for a black baby temporarily until an adopted home is chosen. Both white and black families are welcome.”

And then there's this: The phone number at the bottom of the ad now belongs to United Way of Summit County.

Ripped again

Will the abuse never end? Here's how Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay led off his report about Tiger Woods winning the Masters:

“All that's really left now in sports is for the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl. Because Tiger Woods did it.”

And he ended the column this way: “It's onto you, Cleveland Browns. You're what's left on the clock. Get busy.”

They are.

Blast from past

Did you know there's still a time-and-temperature phone number?

When I was a little kid, I took great delight in dialing my grandparents' rotary phone and hearing a recorded voice talk to me. The number was long-distance from our house, so I wore out their phone when we visited.

I never imagined the “service” still existed until a colleague dialed the number last week because he wanted to make sure our phone system was working.

If you can't figure out any other way to get the information (what?!), you can dial 330-762-0111.

But beware: You will be subjected to rotating commercials for things like hearing aids and glucose monitors, and you won't get your information for more than 30 seconds.

Still, it might be worth a dial because the initial greeting sounds like it was recorded by Kermit the Frog.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31