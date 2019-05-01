Alliance Data Systems Inc. has given the state of Ohio 60 days notice that it is permanently laying off 150 Akron workers who previously worked for Signet Jewelers.

The Columbus-based subsidiary of Alliance Data filed a WARN Act notice dated April 25 with the state saying it is laying off employees at its customer care center at 395 Ghent Road, which is on the Signet campus. Signet last year sold part of its credit operations to Alliance Data, whose corporate headquarters is in Texas.

The April 25 date is the same day all 150 employees were told they were losing their jobs, with one employee telling the Beacon Journal last week that they all left that day, leaving the offices empty.

“The layoff is expected to be permanent and no bumping rights exist with respect to the affected associates,” the company said in its letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The employees worked in collections, customer care, security and human resources, Alliance Data said. The work that was done in Akron is being consolidated into other company facilities.

The WARN Act notice says employees are expected to leave starting June 25, with all gone by July 9.

Alliance last week said it was going to pay the laid-off employees for 60 days and offer severance and outplacement services.

WARN is an acronym for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.