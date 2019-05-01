CANTON — Gervasi Vineyard staff and customers are mourning the death of a feathered friend.

Giuseppe, one of two vineyard swans, was struck by a car while crossing 55th Street NE to reach a nearby pond. The winery announced the loss on Facebook.

“We debated internally on whether to say anything publicly,” brand manager Jeff Hicks said. “But the swans have become such an iconic symbol of Gervasi, often winding up in wedding photos. People love them.”

Hicks said Giuseppe and his mate, Gina, have called the winery home for at least four years. The swans and other birds often travel back and forth from the Gervasi lake to the nearby pond.

“We’re all saddened,” Hicks said. “We tended to them in the winter, fed them. We took care of them. We do not think it was intentional, but no one stopped. It’s sad.”

Hicks said swans mate for life so their concern is for Gina. Their hoping to find a new mate for her.

“The comments (on Facebook) have been just wonderful and supportive. We already have leads” on new possible mates, Hicks said.