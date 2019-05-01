The smash hit "The Book of Mormon" will return to Cleveland for 13 performances Sept. 6-15 at Playhouse Square after a record-breaking three-week run in 2013. Single tickets will be available to the public May 20 at the Playhouse Square ticket office, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, at www.playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

The wildly funny, profane show was the winner of nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book and direction. Conceived by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), "Book of Mormon" both satirizes musical theater and pays loving homage to it.

The show tells the tale of Elder Price and his sidekick Elder Cunningham's Mormon missionary work in Uganda, where an abusive warlord is only one of the obstacles they face.

The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show's original cast recording won the 2011 Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

For more information, see www.BookofMormonTheMusical.com or follow The Book of Mormon on Twitter and Facebook.