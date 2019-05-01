CANAL FULTON — At first Northwest High school junior Maddy Barabasch didn't want to open the box handed to her after her public speaking class.

Many of her friends play practical jokes on her, and she thought this might be one.

When she braved the box, she found a 24-piece handmade puzzle. As she fit the blue pieces together, she could see the word "prom" taking shape at the bottom of the puzzle.

She realized a piece was missing. The puzzle read "you and ... prom"

That's when Camden Westfall, a student in the intensive needs unit, walked into the classroom carrying the missing piece — "me."

"I had no idea that it was happening," Barabasch said of the April 17 promposal. "He makes me so happy. I was crying happy tears."

Barabasch and Westfall are looking forward to attending the Stark County Educational Service Center dance together Friday at Skyland Pines.

Some wonder why I love Northwest the way I do. Today Cam found his date to the prom. Cam is amazing. Maddie is pure gold.pic.twitter.com/Dc3wWIeuHJ

— Larry Tausch (@PrincipalTausch)April 17, 2019

Missing piece

When Westfall spots Barabasch in the hallway, he runs to greet her.

He's typically waving, saying "hi" and giving hugs to his friends at Northwest High School.

"Cam knows no strangers," said paraprofessional Cheyenne Indorf, who works closely with him in the intensive needs class.

Indorf and teacher Nikki Seal said Barabasch was his first choice to ask to the dance. After finding out if Barabasch was available the night of prom, the three searched for the perfect promposal.

After Westfall brought in the missing piece, he used a communication device to ask her to prom. Though Westfall has some speech capabilities, Indorf said, he can be difficult to understand. The device helps him communicate more clearly.

"Maddy, will you go to my ESC prom with me?" he asked.

The two got to know one another through Barabasch's work in the intensive needs classroom. Barabasch visits the students in the classroom as a member of a service-focused school group called Interact. She has been a member of the group for three years.

Westfall, whose brother plays baseball for Northwest High School, attends each of the games and tries to attend other sporting events as well.

Barabasch also attends the majority of sporting events to show her school spirit. The two often sit together in the stands watching the Northwest baseball team.

"I think it's nice to see him outside of the classroom." she said.

Video viewed widely

Principal Larry Tausch shared the video of the promposal on Twitter. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had more than 183,000 views.

Tausch said he felt the video went viral because of its authenticity.

Social media is filled with cynicism, he said. As a high school principal, Tausch "lives and breathes" the effects that social media can have on students, he added.

"There's so much venom out there," he said. "When you get a video that's absolutely genuine and good, it's what everybody needs right now — to be reminded of good things. It's not all negative on the internet."

Barabasch, who has helped with the Stark County Exceptional Olympics for three years, said many of the students she met through the event will be attending the Educational Service Center prom. Besides dancing the night away with Westfall, Barabasch said, she also is looking forward to seeing those students again.

"I'm just really excited," she said.

Every three years, ESC hosts a formal prom with informal dances in between, Indorf said. This year is a formal event; Barabasch and Westfall will wear red to the dance.

Students exiting the program are crowned kings and queens during the event, Indorf said.

Westfall, who is filled with energy, said he is looking forward to lots of dancing this weekend.

"It's my favorite event of the year," Indorf said. "It's just so nice to see them have fun with their friends and be teenagers."