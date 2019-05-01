A familiar face for generations of viewers of TV news in Ohio has died.

Former Cleveland and Columbus news anchor Doug Adair died Monday in Pleasanton, California. Adair was 89.

Born in Xenia, Adair was a Northwestern University graduate and served in the Air Force in the Korean War.

He started his broadcast career in Dayton but soon moved to WJW in Cleveland in 1958 where he was both a reporter and an anchor.

Adair along with Joel Daly became the first two-man anchor team to report news from the same desk.

He moved to WKYC in 1970 and became a staple in Cleveland broadcasting until his move to WCMH in Columbus.

When retired from the station in 1994, he was the state's long-serving TV news anchor.

A member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Adair interviewed a number of notable newsmakers including Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy and a number of U.S. presidents.

"(He) relished his role to report on the important societal and civic issues of the day," according to his grandson

James. " Despite his many honors, (his) biggest thrill was meeting the many viewers that invited him into their homes on a nightly basis.

"He loved being a trusted friend and a part of their lives, which was evident when watching him personally connect with each fan that he met."

Adair received local and national accolades for his series “The Crisis in Christianity” and his “Clothes for Christmas” campaign for needy kids.

He is served by his wife, Jean, three children and five grandchildren.

There will be calling hours from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 1 with a service to follow at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, where he was a founder, 9549 Highland Dr., in Brecksville.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.