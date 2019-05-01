Ohio State University students will be in the bottle at graduation.

Graduates receiving their bachelor’s and master’s degrees Sunday, if they bought their gowns from Barnes & Noble, will march in sustainable caps and gowns made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.

Barnes & Noble found a vendor to provide the gowns.

After commencement, graduates who don’t want to keep their gowns can drop them off at a designated Barnes & Noble’s location for recycling – again.

Ohio State will award a record 12,213 degrees and certificates to the largest graduating class in university history Sunday.

The ceremony begins at noon in Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The 2019 graduating class size is the largest for the fifth consecutive year, surpassing previous records of 11,907 in 2018; 11,734 in 2017; 11,235 in 2016 and 11,040 in 2015.

Ohio Stadium opens at 10 a.m. Sunday. No tickets are required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Large handbags (bigger than 14 inches by 14 inches) are among prohibited items. For more information, see www.commencement.osu.edu.

The university will award the honorary doctor of humane letters degree to Fareed Zakaria, the commencement speaker. Zakaria hosts CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS and writes a weekly column for the Washington Post.

Among those receiving distinguished service awards will be William T. "Ted” McDaniel Jr., professor emeritus of music and African American and African Studies and specialist in jazz history, jazz performance and African American music.

Family members and friends who are unable to attend the ceremony may watch a live video stream of the ceremony beginning at noon Monday. The stream will be available at http://commencement.osu.edu/video.html.