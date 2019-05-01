A Ravenna Township man was charged with driving under the influence Monday. after he allegedly drove his car into a Portage County sheriff deputy’s patrol cruiser.

Todd A. Casten, 47, "intentionally drove his vehicle in reverse" and struck the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, while driving in the 3400 block of state Route 59 in the township, according to Portage County Municipal Court records.

He then fled from police through a residential neighborhood.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak said the chase exceeded 70 miles per hour.

Casten has been charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and driving while under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.

This is his ninth OVI offense, according to court documents.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Singleton had minor injuries, Doak said. There was some damage to the cruiser.