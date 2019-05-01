AKRON

Councilwoman presents

'State of Ward 5' today

Councilwoman Tara Samples will host the "State of Ward 5" meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St. The event is open to the public.

Multiple sclerosis walk

to take place Sunday

The National MS Society estimates that 800 people will march Sunday from the University of Akron's Stile Athletics Field House, 289 S. Union St., to raise money to fight multiple sclerosis, a debilitating neurological disorder. Check-in begins at 11 a.m.

The walk is at noon. To find or register for this and other walks across the nation, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

FAIRLAWN

Professional development

for providing senior care

A professional development day is being offered for this year’s Senior Summit to help those in the field learn more about caring for senior citizens.

The Senior Summit 2019 conference agenda will feature an in-depth look at area services to seniors and the subject of advance directives and end-of-life care. Session will provide each attendee with a tool kit of resources they can use in their everyday work in the community to better support clients, patients, communities as well as self-care for caregivers.

The event, being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 at St. George’s Fellowship Center in Copley, costs $90 to attend. It is approved for all required guardian training by the Summit County Probate Court.

To register or for more information about the Senior Summit, go to http://bit.ly/SeniorSummit2019

PORTAGE COUNTY

Ravenna Township man

charged with ninth OVI

A Ravenna Township man was charged with driving under the influence early Monday morning after he allegedly drove his car into a Portage County sheriff deputy’s patrol cruiser, the Record-Courier reported.

Todd A. Casten, 47, "intentionally drove his vehicle in reverse" and struck the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, while driving in the 3400 block of state Route 59 in the township, according to Portage County Municipal Court records.

He then fled from police through a residential neighborhood. Portage County Sheriff David Doak said the chase exceeded 70 miles per hour.

Casten has been charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and driving while under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.

This is his ninth appearance on OVI charges, according to court documents.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

TALLMADGE

School workers agree

to freeze base salary

The Tallmadge Board of Education unanimously approved one-year, rollover contracts Tuesday for classified and certified staff members, the Tallmadge Express reported.

The contracts include a base salary freeze, which will save the district about $150,000, Superintendent Jeff Ferguson said.

The Tallmadge Teachers Association approved its contract on April 18, and the Service Employees International Union Local 1 approved its contract on April 27. Both contracts went before the board Tuesday for final approval.

“The board is grateful both unions’ membership were willing to take a salary base freeze while we are experiencing service reductions across the district,” board President Rick Kellar said.

In addition to certified and classified staff members, district administrators have also agreed to a base salary freeze.

“I would like to thank both unions for working collaboratively with the district to finalize these contracts,” Ferguson said. “With these contracts, all district employees have agreed to a base salary freeze.”

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Ward 7 council hopeful

to meet public at church



Tammy Cummings, a Democrat running for Akron's Ward 7 council seat, will host a meet-and-greet event for the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at South Arlington Methodist Church, 790 S. Arlington St.