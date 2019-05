Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shareholders of record Friday are eligible for a dividend payment of 37 cents a share payable May 31.

Signet, headquartered in Akron, said in its April report of its four-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings that it would maintain its 37-cents-a-share quarterly dividend in fiscal 2020.

The company employed roughly 2,600 people in Summit County prior to buyouts and layoffs announced earlier this year. The company has not disclosed how many people left the company.