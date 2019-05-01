CANTON — A man who abducted a woman and two young children in a parking lot at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will spend 14 years in prison.

Michael A. Williams, 26, avoided a trial scheduled for this week by pleading guilty earlier this month to kidnapping, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and other charges.

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Taryn Heath accepted a plea agreement reached between Williams and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Jan. 15, a woman and her two young children had sought help at the sheriff’s office on Atlantic Boulevard NE.

The woman contacted 911 and said she was driving into the parking lot before the phone call ended. Deputies went outside and found an abandoned truck parked sideways with the driver’s side door open, according to investigators.

A loaded gun had been left inside the truck, said Richard Nicodemo, an assistant Stark County prosecutor.

An Alliance police officer in the parking lot at the sheriff’s office saw Williams, who was driving the truck, force a car driven by the woman to stop, investigators said. Williams forced his way into the car and drove off with the woman and children inside.

The Alliance officer tried to stop the car but Williams drove quickly through the grass and fled.

The woman “was terrorized throughout the incident,” according to court records filed in the case by the prosecutor’s office. Earlier on Jan. 15, Williams had choked the woman and beat her with a belt, court records said.

Williams was later arrested in Akron.

Williams, of Canton, admitted to one first-degree felony count of kidnapping and five other kidnapping charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of endangering children and two felony counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. A felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility was dismissed.

The victim’s input was sought for the plea agreement, Nicodemo said.

“We wanted to fashion a sentence that we feel protected (the victim) and her children,” he said.

