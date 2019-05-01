TALLMADGE — The Tallmadge City School District Board of Education unanimously approved one-year, rollover contracts Tuesday for both classified and certified staff members.

The contracts include a base salary freeze, which will save the district about $150,000, Superintendent Jeff Ferguson said.

The Tallmadge Teachers Association approved its contract on April 18, and the Service Employees International Union Local 1 approved its contract on April 27. Both contracts went before the board Tuesday for final approval.

“The board is grateful both unions’ membership were willing to take a salary base freeze while we are experiencing service reductions across the district,” board President Rick Kellar said.

In addition to certified and classified staff members, district administrators have also agreed to a base salary freeze.

“I would like to thank both unions for working collaboratively with the district to finalize these contracts,” Ferguson said. “With these contracts, all district employees have agreed to a base salary freeze. I appreciate the commitment of our employees to the health of the Tallmadge City Schools and willingness to help the community ahead of the May 7 operating levy.”

