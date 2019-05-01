JACKSON TWP. — Improved sales by existing businesses combined with revenue from recent acquisitions helped Timken Co. start the year with improved profits.

Higher sales volumes, improved manufacturing performance and reduced costs helped drive profit growth, according to a company news release Wednesday. Gains were countered some by higher interest expenses and taxes, as well as unfavorable currency translations.

Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer, called it "an excellent quarter to start the year" in a conference call with stock market analysts.

The positive start prompted Timken to update its outlook for the coming year.

Earnings per share are projected to range from $4.95 to $5.15, compared with the February outlook of $4.55 to $4.75. A sales projection of $3.9 billion hasn't changed, with net sales expected to rise between 8% and 10%.

Kyle told analysts that the company is taking a conservative view as it gauges growth in the second half. He said customers seem cautiously optimistic and "demand remains solid" for Timken products.

For the quarter ended March 31, Timken posted profits of $91.9 million, or $1.19 per share, a 14.5-percent gain compared with $80.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Improved profits came on sales of $979.7 million, a 10.9-percent gain from sales of $883.1 million in the 2018 first quarter.

Timken's adjusted first quarter income was $104.2 million, or $1.35 per share. The adjusted income included expenses related to flood damage at a warehouse in Knoxville, Tenn., acquisition related charges, tax items and a gain on the sale of real estate a closed facility in Pulaski, Tenn.

In the outlook for this year, Timken estimated adjusted earnings per share could range from $5.15 to $5.35, compared with the earlier projection of $4.70 to $4.90.

The company saw the biggest gains in its process industries business segment, with sales of $479.7 million outpacing by 21.6 percent the 2018 first quarter sales of $394.6 million. The company saw gains in wind energy, industrial distribution and heavy industries, with established operations and new acquisitions reporting sales growth.

Process industries is the company's current growth engine, Kyle told analysts. He said the company's wind business has solidified with orders remaining strong.

Mobile industries had revenue of $500 million, a 2.4-percent increase from $488.5 million a year ago. The aerospace business, which has been restructured over the past five years, saw gains, along with rail, while the automotive segment remained flat.

Timken's acquisition program has fed revenue growth and helped the company broaden its product offerings.

Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told analysts the company has seen benefits by offering a full line of industrial roller bearings, while Kyle cited the expansion into growth markets such as food and beverage equipment.

The sales growth comes in small gains in a variety of areas, and that adds up, Kyle and Fracassa said.

"Whether through innovation from within or acquisition, we are profitably growing Timken’s industrial leadership position to create shareholder value that endures,” Kyle said in the earnings statement.

“We continue to deliver profitable growth as a result of our focused strategy, strong operating performance and diverse market and product mix," Kyle said in the release.

First quarter results were announced before the stock market opened and appeared to impress investors. Timken shares opened at $50, a $2.05 gain on Tuesday's closing price. The stock closed at $51.79, adding $3.84 per share as more than 2.39 million shares were traded.