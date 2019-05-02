A 19-year-old Akron man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for the shooting death of another Akron man.

Antonio Poole pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors April 15 to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and having a weapon under disability, which means he was prohibited from having a gun because of a previous conviction. His original charges included aggravated murder and murder.

Prosecutors say Poole, who was 17 at the time, lured Deontae Henderson, 26, out of his Sumner Street home and shot him in the head. Henderson was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died.

Pool was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to Common Pleas Court to be tried as an adult.

He was represented by attorneys Erik Jones and Andrea Whitaker.

Read more later today on Ohio.com and in Friday’s Beacon Journal.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.