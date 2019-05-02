BARBERTON — A Barberton woman has been charged with several felonies following an investigation into street level drug dealing, police said.

Megan D. Caldwell, 22, was charged with drug trafficking, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property after detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at 284 Third St. NW.

Police said they found 97 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, six different kinds of prescription pills and $1,221 in cash. Two guns also were seized and one of the guns was stolen in a burglary, authorities said.

Caldwell was transported to the Barberton City Jail and will have her initial appearance Thursday in Barberton Municipal Court.

Another individual at the house had a felony warrant and was turned over to another agency.