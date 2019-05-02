CANTON — Years of development at Gervasi Vineyard culminated Thursday with the opening of The Casa, a 24-room boutique hotel.

"I don't think we're going to build any more buildings. This is sort of a capstone, I think, for this property," said Scott Swaldo, general manager of GV Destinations — which includes the Gervasi estate and Twisted Olive in Green.

The Swaldo family hosted a ribbon-cutting to debut the mission-style building on the southwestern side of the 55-acre estate at 1700 55th Street NE. Two ornate chandeliers hang in The Casa's lobby, from which corridors extend in a U shape around a private courtyard and pond.

Individual suites along the corridors are 375-square-feet. Each contains a fireplace and covered veranda facing the courtyard.

The estate and winery opened in 2010 and now includes three restaurants, a combination distillery bar and coffee house, and three lodging facilities.

Swaldo said the existing lodging — The Villas and The Farmhouse — have been a success. Weekend stays at The Villas — a combination of bed-and-breakfast and hotel suites — have been booked for months in recent years. The Casa offers the same high-end amenities in a quieter setting farther from the main buildings.

The Casa doubles the amount of hotel rooms, as each of the six villas houses four guest rooms.

"We've really become a resort," Swaldo said.

Gervasi Vineyard, modeled after a Tuscan estate, opened in 2010 on a former tree farm on 55th Street NE.

Owner Ted Swaldo said doubling the number of beds on the property is expected to bring more business from corporate groups.

The Casa, built in tandem with The Still House distillery, welcomed its first guests Wednesday night. The $11 million joint addition was finished in 13 months and added about 50 people to the payroll, Ted Swaldo said.

It's the 15th building added to the property in the past nine years. Ted Swaldo said it also was one of the most difficult construction projects and intended to be finished last month.

"The weather did not cooperate this time for us," he said.

The Swaldo family thanked the people and partners who made The Casa possible, from contractors to the city of Canton.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei, who attended Thursday's debut, said city departments are meant to facilitate such developments. He called the end product "perfection."

"We are so very proud of this addition," he said.

The Casa offers in-room yoga and spa services. Guests can select from five Italian-style continental breakfasts to be delivered each morning.

Each suite has a king-size bed and includes a fireplace, two club chairs, a walk-up bar with glassware, heated tile floors, large bathrooms with walk-in shower and heated towel bars.

Also available in each room is a refrigerator and a Keurig brewer with Gervasi Caffé K-cups. Rates are listed at gervasivineyard.com as $199 to $389 a night.

At The Casa, wall niches and Italian tile inlays adorn the interior and exterior of guest rooms.

The hotel has a big lobby with spaces for small spaces for guests. Side lobbies and niches also are available.

A public open house to view the suites in The Casa will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Beacon Journal staff writer Katie Byard contributed to this report.