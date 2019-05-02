Today is the National Day of Prayer.

Several area communities held breakfast events. Some other Akron-area observations planned for the day include:

• A National Day of Prayer observance outside the Summit County Courthouse at 161 S. High St. in downtown Akron noon to 2 p.m.

• A gathering at the gazebo at 853 Locust St in Canal Fulton from noon to 1 p.m.

• A gathering on the grounds of Morningstar on Newton Street in Akron from 5-6 p.m.

•Several Cuyahoga Falls churches are coming together to celebrate National Day of Prayer at Lions Park Lodge, 641 Silver Lake Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.