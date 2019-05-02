ALLIANCE — One of the oldest and most elegant homes in the city suffered heavy damage in a Wednesday morning fire.

The house at 2855 S. Union Ave., owned by Esther M. Whiteleather, sustained more than $310,000 in damage after material on a stove in the attached garage ignited, according to Alliance Fire Department.

Fire investigator Guy Aumend said heavy flames were visible upon firefighters’ arrival. A second alarm was issued, followed by a third.

“It started in the garage on an electric stove and extended to the first floor,” Aumend said. The first floor suffered smoke damage, and there is heat damage to the second and third floors.

The fire was ruled accidental. Aumend said some material was stored on top of the stove and the burner was accidentally turned on to low.

Aumend set the damage estimate at $310,000 total — $100,000 to the structure, $10,000 to a vehicle stored in the garage and $200,000 to the contents.

The house is inhabitable. There were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.

According to the Stark County Auditor’s website, the colonial house was built in 1915. Whiteleather has made vast improvements over the years. She is known in the area as a national director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. West of the house is the Beauty Barn, where Whiteleather hosts open houses and seminars featuring Mary Kay products.