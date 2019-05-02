CUYAHOGA FALLS — The case of a man charged in the alleged rape of a woman at a Cuyahoga Falls home in December was sent to a Summit County grand jury Wednesday morning.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, 23-year-old Brian J. Trogdon is charged with first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, a 24-year-old woman reported Dec. 27 that a “known male” sexually assaulted her at the home where she was staying on Dec. 20.

Following a four-month investigation, the charges were filed in court Feb. 25. Guldeman said Trogdon turned himself in at the police department the same day. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

A police report includes an Elyria address for Trogdon, but complaints police filed with the court state his last known address is an Americana Drive apartment and police Capt. Steve Guldeman said it is uncertain where he now lives.

The case was sent to a grand jury via the court’s direct indictment program, with an arraignment in Summit County Common Pleas Court tentatively scheduled for May 22, pending grand jury indictment. Trogdon entered felony no pleas at his Feb. 25 arraignment and was being held on a 10 percent of $50,000 bond in Summit County Jail on Wednesday, with a court order to have no contact with the woman and to come no closer than 500 feet to her if he is released.

