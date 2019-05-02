Nuclear parts maker BWX Technologies Inc., which has a significant Barberton presence, on Thursday reported lower first quarter earnings and revenue compared to a year ago.

The Lynchburg, Va., company, which makes nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers, reported net income of $49 million, or 51 cents per share, on revenue of $416 million for the first quarter ending March 31. That compares to net income of $66.4 million, or 66 cents per share, on revenue of $457 million a year ago.

First quarter adjusted net income was $67.6 million, or 67 cents per share, the company said.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the year.

Shares were down $1.49, or 2.9 percent, to $49.21 as of 2:48 p.m. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have ranged from a low of $35.91 to a high of $69.95.

“Our backlog demonstrates continued strength and long-term visibility in our core business with the U.S. Navy," Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The Nuclear Operations Group received nearly $1.7 billion in orders, which resulted in all-time record backlog for the company of over $4.8 billion.”

First quarter results, while lighter than a year ago, were in line with company expectations, Geveden said. The company expects to get nearly 60 percent of its earnings in the second half of the year, he said.

BWX Technologies said it expects to have full-year adjusted earnings of about $2.50 a share.

The company broke ground in February on a four-year, $80 million expansion of its Barberton manufacturing plant that is expected to add more than 80 jobs once complete.

The company has about 650 Barberton employees who make heavy components for nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

As part of public financial incentives given to the project, BWX Technologies agreed to add 82 full-time positions in Barberton.